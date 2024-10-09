Newport School Committee candidate Elizabeth "Beth" Cullen emphasizes new approaches, collaboration

Elizabeth "Beth" Cullen, a candidate for Newport School Committee, is emphasizing the need for new educational approaches and improved collaboration between city officials and educators as she campaigns for one of the open seats in the upcoming election.

Cullen, a fourth-generation Newporter with 30 years of experience in the local school system, believes her background and passion for education make her well-suited for the role.

"I have been interested in Newport public schools and volunteering since we first moved into this house in the early nineties," Cullen said in a interview with What'sUpNewp on Tuesday, October 8.

She highlighted her involvement in various educational initiatives, including strategic planning efforts and the Newport Public Education Foundation.

Cullen expressed concerns about the current relationship between the school committee and the superintendent, suggesting a shift in dynamics over recent years.

"I've noticed of late that the one job that the school committee has, they talk about policy and budget. Yes, those are responsibilities, but the one job that isn't mentioned is that we manage the manager," Cullen stated.

She emphasized the need for more questioning and collaboration to address what she sees as an imbalance in decision-making.

Regarding the ongoing labor dispute between teachers and administration, Cullen stressed the importance of mending fences and bringing stakeholders together.

"We have to be working. All stakeholders have to be working together in the same direction on the same page," she said.

Cullen advocated for a more integrated approach to education, drawing on her experience with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) initiatives.

"Newport is the perfect place for children to use everything around us as a palette for learning," Cullen explained, suggesting that local architecture could be used to teach various subjects in an interconnected manner.

She also emphasized the importance of workforce development, calling for earlier exposure to potential career paths available on Aquidneck Island.

"We need to really start thinking about kids' futures much earlier than we did in the past," Cullen said, noting the need for more connections between industry, higher education, and public schools.

Cullen expressed disappointment in the removal of certain vocational programs, such as marine technology, from local schools. She advocated for more diverse offerings that align with local job opportunities.

"We haven't been preparing kids for… exposing them, talking to them about things that are available here that you don't need to have a four-year degree," she said.

Cullen highlighted her ability to connect various stakeholders, including industry professionals, educators, and community members, as a key strength she would bring to the school committee.

"I'm really a connector from industry to higher ed, to public education, to the community, to neighborhood associations," she said.

Addressing the ongoing Rogers High School construction project, Cullen expressed surprise at the lack of communication regarding issues such as the controversial dirt pile at the site.

"We have to get the school committee and the city council on the same page," she said, emphasizing the need for better collaboration between city entities.

Cullen is running on a platform of bringing energy, experience, and new approaches to the school committee. She encourages voters to visit her website, votebethcullen.com, for more information on her background and initiatives.

The election for Newport School Committee will take place on Nov. 5, with early voting beginning Oct. 16. Cullen will appear as Elizabeth Cullen on the ballot.

Watch The Conversation