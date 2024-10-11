Newport City Council candidate Lynn Underwood Ceglie seeks return to Second Ward

Lynn Underwood Ceglie, currently serving as an at-large Newport city councilor, is running to represent the Second Ward in the upcoming election. Ceglie, who previously held the Second Ward seat, cites a desire to focus more on constituent issues as her motivation for the switch.

"I was really a lot happier when I was a ward councilor. I felt as though I had more focus on constituent issues," Ceglie said in an interview with What'sUpNewp on Friday, October 11. "I feel as though my strength is working with the residents and the staff to try to resolve problems."

Ceglie has served on the council for ten years and decided to run again to provide experienced leadership. "I think that we bring a breadth of experience and knowledge that is needed," she said.

If elected, Ceglie plans to prioritize several issues specific to the Second Ward, including addressing restricted roads and traffic concerns. She highlighted problems with trucks and buses ignoring signage on streets like Farewell and Annandale.

"These restricted roads … are frankly being abused by truck drivers and bus drivers that don't pay attention to the signage," Ceglie said. She is exploring solutions with the police chief, including improved enforcement and alerting systems.

The Broadway corridor is another focus area for Ceglie. As the main business district in the Second Ward, she emphasized the need to address challenges with homelessness while supporting local businesses.

"We want to make sure that people feel safe and we want people to come to Broadway," Ceglie said. She noted increased police presence on foot and bicycle patrols as part of efforts to improve the area.

Reflecting on her tenure, Ceglie expressed pride in her responsiveness to residents. "I try to answer every email, every phone call," she said. "I think that that's my strength and, frankly, is my responsiveness."

She also highlighted infrastructure improvements made during her time on the council, including an $40 million wastewater treatment facility, and school renovations.

Regarding the upcoming $98.5 million bond question, Ceglie supports its passage. "I think that there are some projects on there that are extremely important," she said, citing the need to address issues at Easton's Beach and complete Rogers High School.

Early voting for the Newport election begins Oct. 16, with the general election on Nov. 5. Ceglie emphasized her dedication to the community and fairness as key reasons Second Ward voters should support her.

"I'm here to stay. I'm here to serve Newport," Ceglie said. "I feel as though my responsiveness and my fairness … those are my strengths. And that's why I'm hoping that people agree with me and, you know, I'm asking for their vote."

Voters can find their ward and view sample ballots at vote.ri.gov. More information about Ceglie's campaign is available at ceglie2ndward.com.

Watch The Interview