Newport School Superintendent provides updates on Rogers High School Construction and teacher negotiations

Newport Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided updates on several key issues during her monthly interview with What's Up Newp on Wednesday.

The new Rogers High School construction project is progressing well, Jermain said. The building's exterior is nearly finished, with brick work almost complete and utilities being connected.

"It's a stunning building," Jermain said. "It really is as far as the natural sunlight that comes into it."

Interior work is underway, including painting, gym flooring, and auditorium seating. Furniture bids are in final review and expected to be settled by March or April, with deliveries starting in May.

Teachers have begun preparing for the move, with some already receiving boxes for personal items. Professional development on new technology is ongoing.

The school is set to open in September 2025, with the current junior class slated to be the first to graduate from the new building.

Finances for the project remain a concern. The school building committee has requested just under $3 million from the city council to complete the project, down from earlier estimates.

"We're really sharpening the pencils," Jermain said. "We're really getting down to nitty gritty and in the weeds to save as much as possible for everyone."

On teacher negotiations, Jermain reported that the teachers' union has requested a new arbitrator, replacing Judge Frank Flaherty. The school committee will discuss this development in executive session next week.

"At this point in time, I believe the school committee has requested our attorney to find a new arbitrator as soon as possible and get dates," Jermain said.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Jermain said school activities appear to be running normally, with teachers participating in after-school programs and events.

"If you saw interactions between me and the teachers and all of us, I don't think you'd think there was anything going on," she said.

The superintendent also discussed a recent survey of families regarding the potential relocation of fifth grade to Pell Elementary School. About 69% of respondents supported the idea.

Jermain cited declining enrollment and curriculum alignment as reasons for considering the move. She noted that the fifth-grade curriculum at Thompson Middle School is the same as what's used at Pell.

"We also think possibly for some families and for some children developmentally, maturity wise, et cetera, that it's a better age to keep at the elementary level," Jermain said.

If implemented, the change would not occur before the 2026-27 school year.

Jermain also addressed student absenteeism, reporting improvements but acknowledging more work is needed.

"We still have a lot of work to do," she said. "We really do still need everyone to emphasize the importance of attendance at school every day for all of us."

Looking ahead, Jermain noted several upcoming events, including girls soccer quarterfinals, girls tennis semifinals, and parent-teacher conferences on Nov. 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at all schools.

The superintendent encouraged parents to bring their children when voting to set a good example.

"Whatever happens in the results of the election, schools will remain open and we will continue to do our best to deliver high quality instruction for our students," Jermain said.

Public tours of the new Rogers High School are expected to begin in summer 2025, a few months before its scheduled opening.

Watch The Conversation