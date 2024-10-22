Rep. Carson outlines legislative priorities for upcoming session

State Representative Lauren Carson is gearing up for the upcoming legislative session, with a focus on short-term rentals and aging policy as key priorities.

The Newport Democrat, who is running unopposed for reelection, outlined her plans during an interview with What'sUpNewp on Tuesday, October 22.

Carson chairs two study commissions created by the House in 2023 - one on short-term rentals and another on aging policy. Both were extended to next year.

"We have another year on both of those," Carson said. "I think the short-term rental one may be resolved sooner, but the aging one does need all of its time."

The short-term rental commission has examined issues including fire safety, insurance requirements, and municipal ordinances. Carson said the group is now moving toward policy recommendations.

"Where we move now, probably after the first of the year, is some kind of set of policy recommendations," she said.

Carson emphasized the distinction between state and municipal authority on short-term rentals. She noted that municipalities have strong zoning powers, while the state may address issues like insurance requirements.

"We have to look at what's in the state bucket, what's in the municipal bucket, and proceed from there," Carson said.

On aging policy, Carson is working to develop a master plan similar to those in Vermont and Massachusetts. The commission has examined topics including transportation, housing, and internet access for older residents.

"My hope is next year that we will come out with some kind of guidance for a uniform plan as we move toward the year 2030, where there will be a lot more aging people," Carson said.

She noted that Rhode Island has about 250,000 residents over 60, with that number expected to increase by 30,000 to 40,000 in the next five years.

Carson also discussed the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 7. She plans to conduct her annual constituent survey in January and likely hold a meeting to discuss the feedback.

"I'm already planning to go to the state house that week," Carson said. "That's when I'll be meeting with the attorneys and drafting bills."

Carson expects housing to remain a priority for House leadership. She also anticipates challenges with the state budget.

"The budget is going to be a challenge," Carson said. "It was a challenge this past year. It was a challenge because, you know, we had, when we use the federal Covid money, the leadership in the House was very specific that we attempt not to spend it on reoccurring expenses in the budget."

Carson urged Newport voters to support two bond measures on the November ballot. Question 6 is a $98.5 million bond for various city infrastructure projects. Question 5 is an arts bond that would provide funding for the Newport Contemporary Ballet's new facility on Broadway.

"These are real things. These are real issues," Carson said of the projects in the city bond. "We need to figure it. We need to pass this thing and get some money into these infrastructure improvements."

Carson encouraged constituents to reach out with concerns or questions. She can be contacted through her website, laurencarson.com, or by phone.

"I do, you know, I'm available," Carson said. "People will call me and they'll go, 'You answered.' I'll be like, 'Yeah, I did.' And then they'll say, 'I thought like your secretary would answer.' I don't have one. I'm it."

