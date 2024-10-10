Charlie Holder seeks At-Large seat on Newport City Council

Charlie Holder, currently serving as Newport's second ward councilor, is running for an at-large seat on the City Council in the upcoming election. In an interview with Whats'UpNewp on Thursday, October 10, Holder discussed his campaign strategy, key city issues, and his approach to governance.

Holder, who will turn 55 the day after the election, has served two terms representing the second ward. He decided to run for an at-large position after hearing from residents outside his ward who wished they could vote for him.

"I've been lucky enough to serve two terms for the second ward. So I'm like, you know what? Let's give it a shot. Let's go at large, see how it goes," Holder said.

As director of operations at Gardiner House, a new hotel and event space on Lee's Wharf, Holder said that he brings a unique perspective to the council. He believes his experience in the hospitality industry gives him insight into both tourism and workforce issues facing Newport.

Holder emphasized his approach to council business, which he describes as focused on listening and gathering information before forming opinions.

"You have to listen. That's the first thing," Holder said. "It's been very important that you have to get ideas, you have to get people's opinions. You have to listen to what's out there and then form your thoughts, form your opinions on that."

The candidate highlighted several key issues facing Newport, including infrastructure needs, affordable housing, and balancing tourism with residents' concerns.

Regarding the city's infrastructure challenges, Holder supports the $98.5 million bond measure on the November ballot. He identified Easton's Beach, King Park Seawall, and Rogers landfill as top priorities.

"Without the passing of this bond, then it's going to be difficult to get those taken care of," Holder said.

On housing affordability, Holder acknowledged the complexity of the issue and cautioned against oversimplifying potential solutions. He noted that while the city has banned short-term rentals in residential areas, banning them in business districts is unlikely to significantly impact workforce housing availability.

"The reality is that's really not the case because those houses aren't going to go, you know, those aren't going to be 12-month apartments or, you know, $500,000, $600,000, $700,000 houses," Holder explained.

Holder stressed the need for balance between the tourism industry and residents' concerns. He believes his daily experience in hospitality gives him a unique perspective on this issue.

"You have to have both. You can't have one and not the other," Holder said. "The best way, instead of trying to fight each other on it, I think trying to work together is the best way possible."

Looking ahead, Holder hopes to continue improving the city's infrastructure and fostering better communication between the council and residents. He emphasized his non-partisan approach to governance.

"I'm a non-affiliated politician, if you will. I don't, you know, I'm not a Democrat, I'm not a Republican. I deal with people and deal with the issues at hand and find out the best solutions to them," Holder said.

Holder is hosting two events to meet with voters: a "Chat with Charlie" at O'Brien's on Oct. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m., and an appearance at the Broadway Street Fair on Oct. 14 at Fifth Element from 1 to 4 p.m.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5, with early voting beginning Oct. 16. Holder encouraged a strong voter turnout, emphasizing the election's importance for Newport's future.

"The public has to know that you have the opportunity to affect change," Holder said. "If you don't like the way things have been going, you have this opportunity to make changes."

Watch The Conversation