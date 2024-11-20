Newport School Superintendent provides updates on new high school and educational programs

Newport Public Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain expressed gratitude to Newport City Council for recent funding approvals and provided updates on the new high school construction during her monthly live interview with What'sUpNewp.

The City Council recently approved an additional $2.9 million for the school committee, completing the funding needed for the new high school project. Jermain said this will allow them to obtain the Certificate of Occupancy and move forward with the planned September 2025 opening.

"We're very appreciative of the City Council and their awarding the funding from the ask that the school building co-chairs put forward," Jermain said. "We're looking forward to September 2025 and opening the new building. It's a very exciting time."

Construction is progressing, with crews finishing the exterior and fine-tuning the interior. Jermain noted there is still significant work to be done but expressed optimism about the timeline.

Regarding the Newport School Committee-elect, Jermain confirmed that James Dring was chosen as School Committee Chair and Rebecca Bolan as Vice Chair at a caucus meeting of the Newport School Committee-elect members on Tuesday night.