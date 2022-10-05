Zachary Hurwitz, Independent candidate for Governor

For most 18-year-olds the challenge around election time is getting them to vote – not so for Zachary Hurwitz. He’s taken it a step further, and at 18 is perhaps the youngest person ever to run for governor in Rhode Island.



Zachary joined us on a WhatsUpNewp videocast on Tuesday at 2 p.m., the first in our series of videocasts with candidates for general offices and Congress.



Zachary is among five hopefuls running for governor. Zachary and Paul Rianna Jr. are running as independents, Elijah J. Gizzarelli is a Libertarian, Ashley Kalus is the Republican nominee, and Gov. Dan McKee is the Democrat.



We asked Zachary what motivated him to jump into the gubernatorial race at the same time he’s starting his college career. And we asked about the issues, many of which he discusses on his website – the economy, healthcare, education, affordable housing, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, and more.



We’ve invited all of the candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state, and treasurer to join us for videocasts. Our intent is to provide our readers and viewers with the tools that will help them make informed decisions on election day.