Oct 5 • 36M
Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-large
Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, October 5 at 10 am.
During this interview we introduce/re-introduce you to Xay, chat about his priorities and platform, discuss regionalization, and more. Xay is one of seven candidates seeking one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large.