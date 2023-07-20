WUN-ON-ONE: Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1, sits down with What'sUpNewp

Stephanie Beauté, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 11 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

During the interview, we learn more about Stephanie, discover why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from his opponents.

Visit http://beauteforri.com/ for more information on Stephanie and her campaign.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What’sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.