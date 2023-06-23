WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with NewportOUT’s Sean O’Connor about Newport Pride Weekend
Newport Pride Weekend runs June 23 – 25 throughout Newport.
Newport Pride Weekend returns today through Sunday.
NewportOUT’s Sean O’Connor joined What’sUpNewp to provide details about Pride Weekend, give us some background and information on the new Pride Center in Newport, and more.
For more information on Newport Pride Weekend or the Newport Pride Center, visit www.newportprideri.org.
Watch our conversation below or listen above.
