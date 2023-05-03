WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

Across Rhode Island, school systems are finding that the bond issues voters approved only a few months ago to build new, modern school buildings, are millions of dollars short of what they now expect the projects to cost. And so it is in Newport, where for months now educators have been trying to fill a gap between what voters approved a few years ago for a new Rogers High School and what it may cost.

As a result, Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain and her staff have been finding ways to trim the hundred-million-dollar school building budget, and to find additional funding to fill the gaps.

Superintendent Jermain joined WhatsUpNewp today (Wednesday, May 3) at 1:30 p.m. for her monthly visit, and we focused on Rogers and efforts to close the financial gap.

We also explore other pressing issues, not only in Newport, but issues that persist in school systems across the country – school safety and teacher shortages.

Of course, we also asked the superintendent to give us an update on regionalization talks between Newport and Middletown.

And as we approach the end of the school year, we ask the superintendent about how much progress has been closed up the gap for the time lost to in-person learning during the pandemic, the graduation rate this year, and graduation plans for the class of 2023.

Watch our conversation below or listen above.

The Superintendent is scheduled to join us next for a conversation on Wednesday, May 31 at 1:30 pm. Be sure to send in your questions prior to our next conversation.

