WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s Superintendent of Schools, joined What'sUpNewp on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, for her monthly live virtual video conversation.

During our conversation, we discuss school safety, regionalization, construction at Rogers High School, mental health, teacher shortages, and more.

Watch below or listen above to our conversation.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

The Earls of Leicester is a bluegrass band that pays tribute to the music of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.

King served in the state Legislature for nearly a decade before becoming the first Black man to reach a Boston general mayoral contest, facing off against a fellow state representative, Ray Flynn.

The Ben & Jerriest day of the year is finally back!

During our conversation, we discuss school safety, regionalization, construction at Rogers High School, mental health, teacher shortages, and more.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport Now a Breeze Base of Operations

The call late Tuesday by New Jersey Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker; Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse for action by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marked the first large-scale request for action by Democratic federal lawmakers on an issue that has rapidly become politicized.

The Huskies (29-8) are the biggest name left playing basketball this season, making the Final Four as a No. 4 seed, joining Miami (29-7) and San Diego State (31-6), both No. 5 seeds, and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic (35-3).

The leading pair – Team Malizia and Team Holcim-PRB – found themselves in what Malizia’s Will Harris called some of the most challenging weather of the leg when they turned north. Gale force winds and sharp, confused seas.

Middletown Police are seeking assistance with a hit-and-run accident that took place on Green End Avenue in Middletown on March 22, 2023.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

Rhode Island’s 1st congressional district includes all of Bristol and Newport counties, along with parts of Providence County, including most of the city of Providence.

A New York man who shot and killed the mother of his fiancee’s ex-boyfriend in Rhode Island on New Year’s Day in 2020 has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms, prosecutors said.

Portions of a Rhode Island state driver’s manual — including a section advising drivers not to assume that a traffic stop by police was based on their gender or race — are being eliminated following objections from activists, officials said this week.

New Hampshire’s highest court on Wednesday turned away the latest attempt to get a sentence reduction for Pamela Smart, who is serving life in prison for plotting with her teenage lover to have her husband killed in 1990.

A Massachusetts man whose SUV crashed through the glass storefront of an Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, has been charged with murder, prosecutors said.

The special election will fill the vacancy anticipated by Congressman David N. Cicilline’s planned resignation from the United States House of Representatives.

RI-based bluegrass band achieving well-deserved national recognition

The first commercial scale offshore wind project in the United States is currently under construction off the coast of Massachusetts.

The Children runs from April 27–May 14 at The Gamm Theatre.

September 19, 1939 – March 08, 2023

October 24, 1942 – March 26, 2023