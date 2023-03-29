WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
During our conversation, we discuss school safety, regionalization, construction at Rogers High School, mental health, teacher shortages, and more.
Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s Superintendent of Schools, joined What'sUpNewp on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, for her monthly live virtual video conversation.
Watch below or listen above to our conversation.
