What'sUpNewp Newsletter
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with What'sUpNewp
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
0:00
-33:22

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

Newport School Superintendent provides updates on teacher negotiations, staffing, Rogers High School construction, and more.
Ryan M. Belmore
Jul 31, 2024
Share
Transcript

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided updates on teacher contract negotiations, school construction, and plans for the upcoming academic year during her monthly virtual conversation with What'sUpNewp on July 31.

Listen to our conversation above, watch below, and/or read it below.

Read More

The Latest From What’sUpNewp

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

Newport School Superintendent provides updates on teacher negotiations, staffing, Rogers High School construction, and more.

Newport Police share traffic management plan for Newport Jazz Festival weekend

Newport Police Department implements traffic managment plan to enhance Newport Jazz Festival experience.

NIMFest will celebrate Jazz at King Park on August 4

The NIMFest Concert Series will celebrate Jazz on Sunday, August 4, with performances by the John McKenna Quartet and Bill Killian.

Park Theatre to host Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro

Tickets go on sale August 2 for the October 5 performance

Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 30 – 31

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 30 through 7 am on July 31, 2024.

Offshore wind farms connected by an underwater power grid for transmission could revolutionize how the East Coast gets its electricity

A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.

Recall of Boar’s Head Deli Meats expanded

Discard affected products and clean surfaces

“Six Picks” Newport Jazz Edition – Don’t miss these sets at the historic festival this weekend

Annual festival celebrates is 70th anniversary beginning Friday, August 2

Newport Hospital earns advanced certification for joint replacements

Total Joint Center recognized for exceptional care, safety, and quality

Inaugural Newport Design Week was a glorious tribute to Newport’s enchanting architecture

Newport Design Week brought some of the most famous names in design to the City by the Sea

Isaac Bell House opens for guide-led tours on the weekend after extensive restoration work

Our review of the guide-led tour of Preservation Society’s Isaac Bell House

If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now

  1. Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 29 - 30

  2. What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 22 - 26)

  3. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, visits Newport and The Great Elephant Migration

  4. Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 26 - 29

  5. Metallica returns to Gillette Stadium this weekend

  6. Newport Folk Festival 2024: Conan and Friends wrap up 65th annual event - Day 3 recap and photos

  7. Inaugural Newport Design Week was a glorious tribute to Newport’s enchanting architecture

  8. Isaac Bell House opens for guide-led tours on the weekend after extensive restoration work

  9. What’s Up Interview: Folk Festival artists Steve Poltz and John Craigie reflect on their Newport Folk Festival experience

  10. Exploring 2024-25 vision with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain on Wednesday videocast

What’s Up Tomorrow

Weather

  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

  • Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Marine

  • Thursday: W wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Thursday Night: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

  • Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

  • High tide at 6:04 am & 6:38 pm | Low tide at 12:30 am & 11:22 am.

  • Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.1 days, 13% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4

Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

  • Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

  • Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

  • Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

  • Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

  • Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

ecoRI News: Research Finds Nature-Based Solutions More Cost-Effective Than Engineering-Based Solutions

Rhode Island Current: Teresa Paiva Weed to retire from Hospital Association of R.I.

WLNE: Newport officials implement traffic pattern ahead of Jazz Fest

0 Comments
What'sUpNewp Newsletter
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with What'sUpNewp
From the award-winning team behind What'sUpNewp, WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With What'sUpNewp brings you interesting and exciting conversations from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ryan M. Belmore
Recent Episodes
Watch or Listen: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
  Ryan M. Belmore
A convo with Superintendent Jermain, the latest from What'sUpNewp, and a look at What's Up on Thursday
  Ryan M. Belmore
Watch or Listen: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
  Ryan M. Belmore
A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
  Ryan M. Belmore
A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District
  Ryan M. Belmore
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
  Ryan M. Belmore
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
  Ryan M. Belmore