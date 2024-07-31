Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided updates on teacher contract negotiations, school construction, and plans for the upcoming academic year during her monthly virtual conversation with What'sUpNewp on July 31.
Listen to our conversation above, watch below, and/or read it below.
The Latest From What’sUpNewp
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Newport School Superintendent provides updates on teacher negotiations, staffing, Rogers High School construction, and more.
Newport Police share traffic management plan for Newport Jazz Festival weekend
Newport Police Department implements traffic managment plan to enhance Newport Jazz Festival experience.
NIMFest will celebrate Jazz at King Park on August 4
The NIMFest Concert Series will celebrate Jazz on Sunday, August 4, with performances by the John McKenna Quartet and Bill Killian.
Park Theatre to host Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro
Tickets go on sale August 2 for the October 5 performance
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 30 – 31
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 30 through 7 am on July 31, 2024.
Offshore wind farms connected by an underwater power grid for transmission could revolutionize how the East Coast gets its electricity
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
Recall of Boar’s Head Deli Meats expanded
Discard affected products and clean surfaces
“Six Picks” Newport Jazz Edition – Don’t miss these sets at the historic festival this weekend
Annual festival celebrates is 70th anniversary beginning Friday, August 2
Newport Hospital earns advanced certification for joint replacements
Total Joint Center recognized for exceptional care, safety, and quality
Inaugural Newport Design Week was a glorious tribute to Newport’s enchanting architecture
Newport Design Week brought some of the most famous names in design to the City by the Sea
Isaac Bell House opens for guide-led tours on the weekend after extensive restoration work
Our review of the guide-led tour of Preservation Society’s Isaac Bell House
If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 22 - 26)
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, visits Newport and The Great Elephant Migration
Newport Folk Festival 2024: Conan and Friends wrap up 65th annual event - Day 3 recap and photos
Inaugural Newport Design Week was a glorious tribute to Newport’s enchanting architecture
Isaac Bell House opens for guide-led tours on the weekend after extensive restoration work
What’s Up Interview: Folk Festival artists Steve Poltz and John Craigie reflect on their Newport Folk Festival experience
Exploring 2024-25 vision with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain on Wednesday videocast
What’s Up Tomorrow
Weather
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Marine
Thursday: W wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:04 am & 6:38 pm | Low tide at 12:30 am & 11:22 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.1 days, 13% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am to 11:30 am: Bridging the Gap Community Workshop at Rodgers Recreation Center
12 pm to 2 pm: Bridging the Gap: Jazz Artist Panel at McKillop Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: 3D Printing at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Bridging the Gap: Jazz Artist Panel at Rodgers Recreation Center
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: 3D Printing at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
6 pm to 8:30 pm: Charter Books presents Paul Alexander – Bitter Crop at The JPT
6:35 pm: NECBL Playoffs - Newport Gulls vs Valley Blue Sox at Cardines Field
7 pm to 8 pm: Ballet at Newport Contemporary Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8 pm: They All Came Out To Montreux – newportFILM Outdoors at Lawn of Rosecliff
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Singer Johnny The K at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 1 pm, Lady Sings The Blues with Author Paul Alexander at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Brian Cabral from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4
Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
ecoRI News: Research Finds Nature-Based Solutions More Cost-Effective Than Engineering-Based Solutions
Rhode Island Current: Teresa Paiva Weed to retire from Hospital Association of R.I.
WLNE: Newport officials implement traffic pattern ahead of Jazz Fest
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain