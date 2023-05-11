May 11 • 40M
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
Mayor Xay joined What'sUpNewp for a live conversation on Thursday.
Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, May 11.
Among the topics discussed with Mayor Xay during our conversation were last night’s city council meeting/budget workshop, pedicabs, parking, budget, school regionalization, the Pell Bridge ramps project, short-term rentals, City Manager Joe Nicholson’s regionalization, and his endorsement of Gabe Amo for Congressional District 1.
