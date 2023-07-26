WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joined What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:30 pm.

During our conversation with the Superintendent, we catch up on what's happening at Newport Public Schools over the summer break, get an update on construction at Rogers High School, and get answers to your questions.

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Cyber Camp, a collaboration with Newport Public Schools, NUWC, and CyberPatriot, is intended to introduce 7th through 11th grade students to the growing cybersecurity field.

The branch’s innovative design and layout now provides a higher level of personal member service, as well as technology upgrades

During the interview, we learned more about Gabe, found out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.

Rebuilding trust is a point of emphasis this preseason and the process started during the Patriots’ first training camp practice on Wednesday.

During our conversation with the Superintendent, we catch up on what’s happening at Newport Public Schools over the summer break, get an update on construction at Rogers High School, and get answers to your questions.

During the interview, we learn more about Aaron, find out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.

This first-floor unit in “Whitestone,” an estate designed for local philanthropist George Gordon King by renowned architects McKim, Mead & White, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of history.

Including a Special Concert on October 6 Featuring Internationally Renowned Violinist Chad Hoopes and Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott

The Atlanta Braves turned a rare 8-3-5 triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in a 7-1 loss Tuesday night.

To Judy Hall, coordinator of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, the copy of The Little Engine that Could is a major milestone.

Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York.

A look at what’s happening out there today; plus all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines