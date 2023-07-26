WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
During our conversation with the Superintendent, we catch up on what's happening at Newport Public Schools over the summer break, get an update on construction at Rogers High School, and get answers t
Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joined What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 1:30 pm.
During our conversation with the Superintendent, we catch up on what's happening at Newport Public Schools over the summer break, get an update on construction at Rogers High School, and get answers to your questions.
