WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Plus: All of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz on the first day of summer school vacation to recap the year that was, talk about the challenges ahead, and more.
Watch our conversation below or listen above.
What’s Up Interview: Catching up with RI music legend James Montgomery
Local great on his recent film, upcoming shows and blues heroes.
‘Quiet Fireworks’ viewing at Beavertail will allow people with sensitivities to enjoy Newport’s display from across the Bay
RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities.
Top of Pelham to host local art show – sponsored by Hangar 420
The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.
Bill clarifying public shoreline access now law
Visiting the Ocean State’s 400 miles of shoreline this summer just got a little more relaxing.
Team Malizia saves the best for last with a win in Leg 7 of The Ocean Race
It was a Grand Finale day of arrivals on Tuesday in Genova with 7 boats across two classes pushing towards the Grand Finale
Featured Job Opportunity: Direct Support Professional at The James L. Maher Center
The James L. Maher Center is now hiring for the position of Direct Support Professional in Bristol, Barrington, Warren, Newport, and Middletown.
Featured Job Opportunity: Direct Support Professional – Community-Based Support at The James L. Maher Center
The James L. Maher Center is now hiring for the position of Direct Support Professional – Community-Based Support one on one with client.
DeSantis says he’ll ‘actually’ build border wall, swipes at Trump as both campaign in New Hampshire
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Tuesday to tear down Washington’s traditional political power centers and secure the country’s southern border, pledging to succeed where former President Donald Trump failed as the two held dueling campaign events in the critical early primary voting state of New Hampshire
DEM is encouraging Rhode Islanders to report sightings of wild turkeys
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is again asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys as part of its annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey.
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, June 27
Plus: All of the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp
Albert Parker Gaines III
September 15, 1966 – June 25, 2023
What Sold: 16 homes changed hands in Newport County last week
DEM is encouraging Rhode Islanders to report sightings of wild turkeys
What’s Up in Newport: June 26 – July 4
Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on June 28, here’s what’s on their agenda
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
Congressional District 1 Special Election Candidate Declaration period is June 29 – 30
Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.
11th Hour Racing Team Redress hearing will be on June 29 in Genova
All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing
Jamestown Arts Center’s 11th Annual Summer Soirée set for June 30
The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.
Ed Sheeran returns to Gillette Stadium on June 30 and July 1
Important ticketholder information for Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour at Gillette Stadium
What to know about the City Of Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks Display
Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.
Celebrate the 247th Anniversary of the founding of our country in historic Newport
Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration.
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul plans to visit Rhode Island for the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration
The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.