WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined WUN’s Ryan Belmore and Frank Prosnitz on the first day of summer school vacation to recap the year that was, talk about the challenges ahead, and more.

Watch our conversation below or listen above.

RI State Parks has organized this event for patrons with hearing and sensory sensitivities.

The event, dubbed the Pelham Art Series, promises to be an engaging evening showcasing the works of talented artists from the region.

Local great on his recent film, upcoming shows and blues heroes

Visiting the Ocean State’s 400 miles of shoreline this summer just got a little more relaxing.

It was a Grand Finale day of arrivals on Tuesday in Genova with 7 boats across two classes pushing towards the Grand Finale

The James L. Maher Center is now hiring for the position of Direct Support Professional in Bristol, Barrington, Warren, Newport, and Middletown.

The James L. Maher Center is now hiring for the position of Direct Support Professional – Community-Based Support one on one with client.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Tuesday to tear down Washington’s traditional political power centers and secure the country’s southern border, pledging to succeed where former President Donald Trump failed as the two held dueling campaign events in the critical early primary voting state of New Hampshire

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is again asking the public to report sightings of wild turkeys as part of its annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey.

September 15, 1966 – June 25, 2023

Jamestown and Newport’s Fireworks Display, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Independence Cup at Newport Polo, and more!

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

Declaration forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on June 30.

All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing

The Soirée will include DJ and dancing, raw bar, cocktails, and summer savories and treats. Unique live auction items include cocktails at Clingstone, a private polo lesson, a sail aboard 46’ Sloop Flood Tide, a Luke Randall print, and a bevy of experiential offerings.

Important ticketholder information for Ed Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour at Gillette Stadium

Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.

Declaration of Independence was first read to the citizens of Rhode Island from the steps of the Colony House in Newport. Each 4th of July the event is recreated in celebration with music, cannons, and a tribute to Newport’s signer of the Declaration.

The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.