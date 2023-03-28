Mar 28 • 38M

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the MLK Center

Hear about how the MLK Community Center promotes health, fights hunger, supports families, educates kids and engages seniors.

 
Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, joined What'sUpNewp at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 28, for a virtual live video conversation.

During the conversation, we chat with Heather about all that's happening and new at the MLK Center, including an update on their big renovation, what services they are providing, who they can help/are helping, and what support they need from the community.

