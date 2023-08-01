Aug 1 • 41M

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Governor McKee, Mayor Khamsyvoravong, and Superintendent Jermain

A discussion on Governor Dan McKee's Learn365RI Municipal Compact and what it means for Newport.

 
Newport is among the 31 municipalities that have signed Governor Dan McKee's Learn365RI Municipal Compact, committing to increase out-of-school learning opportunities for young people in their communities.

During his Education Address on April 12 in Newport, Governor McKee said, “We’re here in Newport for a reason. Newport is going to be a model for success.”

What does that mean (and look like) for the City of Newport, students, and families? Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong answered those questions and told us more about the initiative when they joined What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, August 1, at 9 am.

Watch the conversation below or listen above.

