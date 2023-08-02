Aug 2 • 40M
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
During the interview, we learn more about Don, find out why he's running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.
From the award-winning team behind What'sUpNewp, WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With What'sUpNewp brings you interesting and exciting conversations from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Don Carlson, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island's Congressional District 1, joined What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 11:45 am on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
