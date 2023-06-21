WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM

Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today.

During the conversation, Ryan Belmore and Cathleen discuss the upcoming newportFILM 2023 Outdoors lineup, which includes an exciting lineup of eleven world-class and award-winning documentaries.

Patrick And The Whale kicks off the summer schedule on Thursday night at The Great Friends Meeting House. See the full Summer Schedule here.

Watch our conversation below or listen to our discussion above.

