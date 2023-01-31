Jan 31 • 28M
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Brad Read, Sail Newport and The Ocean Race Newport
Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams will be open May 13 - 21, 2023!
Brad Read, Executive Director of Sail Newport, joined What'sUpNewp on Tuesday, January 31 to chat about the upcoming The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, which is scheduled to take place at Fort Adams State Park from May 13 - 21, 2023.
For more information, visit www.theoceanracenewport.com, www.theoceanrace.com, and www.sailnewport.org.
You can listen to our conversation above or watch our conversation below.