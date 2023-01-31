WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Brad Read, Sail Newport and The Ocean Race Newport

Brad Read, Executive Director of Sail Newport, joined What'sUpNewp on Tuesday, January 31 to chat about the upcoming The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, which is scheduled to take place at Fort Adams State Park from May 13 - 21, 2023.

For more information, visit www.theoceanracenewport.com, www.theoceanrace.com, and www.sailnewport.org.

You can listen to our conversation above or watch our conversation below.