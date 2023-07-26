WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

Aaron Regunberg, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island's Congressional District 1, joined What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at noon on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

During the interview, we learn more about Aaron, discover why he's running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What’sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.

Watch our conversation below or listen to our discussion above.