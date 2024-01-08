What's Up Newp
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with What'sUpNewp
Watch or Listen: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
0:00
-36:47
Watch or Listen: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
Mayor Xay joined What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore and answered questions and gave insight on a wide variety of topics
Ryan M. Belmore
Jan 8, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

What'sUpNewp kicked off the 2024 season of our "WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation with" series on January 8 by hosting a conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong.

Mayor Xay joined What'sUpNewp's Ryan Belmore and answered questions and gave insight on a wide variety of topics, including the latest on the demolition of the Easton's Beach Rotunda, where the City is at with Cliff Walk repairs, how the Rogers High School Construction Project is coming along, where the City is at in the search for a City Manager, what's happening for affordable housing, and more.

Watch below or listen above.

Save The Date: Newport School Superintendent Collen Burns Jermain will join What'sUpNewp to answer your questions at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, January 31.

What's Up Newp

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with What'sUpNewp

From the award-winning team behind What'sUpNewp, WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With What'sUpNewp brings you interesting and exciting conversations from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.

