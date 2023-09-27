Sep 27 • 34M

Watch or Listen: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain

During the conversation we discuss how the new school year is going, get an update on the Rogers High School construction project, and get answers to your questions.

 
0:00
-34:00
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with What'sUpNewp to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Ryan M. Belmore
From the award-winning team behind What'sUpNewp, WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With What'sUpNewp brings you interesting and exciting conversations from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain sat down with What’sUpNewp today at 1:30 pm for a live virtual video conversation.

During the conversation we discuss how the new school year is going, get an update on the Rogers High School construction project, and get answers to your questions.

Watch below or listen above.

Share