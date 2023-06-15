Watch or Listen: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, June 15.
Among the topics, we recap the June 14 Regular Meeting of the Newport City Council and talk to the Mayor about the Cliff Walk, short-term rental application fees, the Rogers High School and Pell Bridge Ramps construction projects, the 2023 city budget, and more.
Watch the conversation below or listen above.
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Aquidneck Land Trust announces conservation of 9.85-acre wetland property in Portsmouth
ALT’s plan for the property will be to manage it as a wildlife preserve, with potential public access under consideration at some point in the future.
The Ocean Race: Race leader 11th Hour Racing Team forced to suspend racing after hit from GUYOT environnement-Team Europe
GUYOT environnement – Team Europe in collision with 11th Hour Racing Team after the start of leg 7
Mayor Xay joins What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation
WUN-ON-ONE: Author Will Sofrin joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on June 16
Author to recount adventurous journey from Newport to San Diego on a WUN videocast Friday
Newport City Council adopts FY24 budget
New Tiered Residential Property Tax Rate Approved
Taproot Brewing Co. to celebrate 5th Anniversary on June 21
Join Taproot Brewing Co. and Newport Vineyards in raising a glass to “five years of beers” on Wednesday, June 21 5 pm – 8 pm in conjunction with their Wednesday music series kickoff and the first official day of summer.
Euer, Valverde take part in reproductive rights event today in Washington for state legislators
Senators Dawn Euer and Bridget Valverde took a quick trip to Washington, D.C., this morning to participate in a White House event for state legislators on state actions on reproductive rights.
CCRI’s Division of Workforce Partnerships teams with IIARI to offer free training in the fast-growing insurance industry
CCRI is now accepting applications for the program with two classes running from August 14–October 30 with the paid internship portion scheduled to begin September 25.
A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea over his inheritance dies awaiting trial
The Vermont man charged with killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars has died awaiting trial, federal authorities said Thursday.
Noah Kahan writes songs about New England. His vulnerability has far wider appeal
The Vermont native will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival on Friday, July 28.
Now Hiring: Job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium awards $30,000 to STEM students
The students, ranging from undergraduate to PhD candidates, will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to assist in their studies in undersea technology related fields.
What’s Up Today: Thursday, June 15
‘HARNESSING THE WIND’ at The Sailing Museum | Park & Picnic | & much more…
Newport School Superintendent provides weekly community update
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following community update for Newport Schools Parents, Families, and Staff on Wednesday, June 14.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18
Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Zachary Michael Sears
November 13, 1992 – June 13, 2023
