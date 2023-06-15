Watch or Listen: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong

Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, June 15.

Among the topics, we recap the June 14 Regular Meeting of the Newport City Council and talk to the Mayor about the Cliff Walk, short-term rental application fees, the Rogers High School and Pell Bridge Ramps construction projects, the 2023 city budget, and more.

Watch the conversation below or listen above.

