The Latest: Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1, sits down with What'sUpNewp
Plus: RI Department of State launches online application for voters to request a mail ballot | ‘Six Picks’ top Newport Folk Festival moments from the past decade
Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island's Congressional District 1, joined What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 25.
During the interview, we learn more about Sabina, find out why she's running in this special election, discuss last week's issue around signatures, and hear what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.
A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.
Watch our conversation below or listen above.
RI Department of State launches online application for voters to request a mail ballot
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division today launched a new online application portal for registered Rhode Island voters to request a mail ballot.
Dr. Michael Fine – What’s Crazy In Healthcare: Covid and Florida
Covid is still here, only now most of us have some immunity to it.
The Head And The Heart is coming to The Vets on October 31
The tour will stop at The VETS in Providence on October 31. Tickets are on sale Friday, and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com.
Obituary: Michael J. Seaman
December 09, 1961 – July 18, 2023
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Patrice Bergeron, who in two decades with the Boston Bruins established himself as the NHL’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, announced Tuesday “with a full heart and a lot of gratitude” that he will retire.
‘Six Picks’ top Newport Folk Festival moments from the past decade
From Dolly to Joni, we recall some memorable appearances from recent years
What’s Up in Newport Today: Tuesday, July 25
A look at what’s happening out there today; plus all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines
What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 17 – 21)
Governor McKee signs executive order establishing July 30 as Governor's Bay Day
Obamas' personal chef drowns near family's home on Martha’s Vineyard
Newport City Council to host next Regular Council Meeting on July 26 at Pell Elementary School
Meeting to include update from DEM on excavated soil at Newport City Hall.
What’s Up Interview: Rising star Bella White, playing the Newport Folk Festival July 28
Singer-songwriter is making her first appearance at Fort Adams
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will stop at The VETS in Providence on July 29
An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards and songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.
12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5
Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.
What’s Up Interview: Dan Blakeslee, playing Newport Folk Sunday, July 30
Popular singer-songwriter kicking off the festivities on the Fort Stage
