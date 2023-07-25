Jul 25 • 41M

The Latest: Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1, sits down with What'sUpNewp

Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island's Congressional District 1, joined What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 25.

During the interview, we learn more about Sabina, find out why she's running in this special election, discuss last week's issue around signatures, and hear what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

Watch our conversation below or listen above.

