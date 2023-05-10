The Latest: A conversation with Discover Newport's Evan Smith; Ocean Race fleet arriving at Fort Adams soon
Plus: The High Kings to perform at The JPT on September 9
What’sUpNewp caught up with Evan Smith, President of Discover Newport, earlier today for a conversation on travel, tourism, and the upcoming summer season. Listen above or watch below.
Leaders in The Ocean Race are expected to arrive at the finish line off of Fort Adams State Park between 2:45 pm - 3:30 pm today. At this moment, 11th Hour Racing is just 13.2 nm from the finish line (and Team Malizia is 23.5 nm from the finish). Get out to Fort Adams to welcome in the teams! Further updates at www.theoceanracenewport.com and www.theoceanrace.com.
Gerry Goldstein: A new phrase is launched into the language
From “rapid unscheduled disassembly” to “wardrobe malfunction”.
Newport County programs for kids awarded $127,500 in grants from Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund
This year, the fund has sent $127,500 to 24 youth programs across Aquidneck Island, including five that are brand-new grant recipients!
Rhode Island Natural History Survey and Mount Hope Farm to present World Turtle Day Film Festival on May 23
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Barrington Diamondback Terrapin Conservation Project.
States that drafted the most men in World War II
Stacker analyzed data quantifying draft numbers during World War II from multiple sources, including historical Census data, a report issued by the Selective Service System, and a WWII draft card project provided by Ancestry.com in association with the National Archives and Records Administration.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
The Ocean Race: Final push to Newport sees 11th Hour Racing Team and Malizia fighting for first
The leaders are within sight of each of other, racing in very light winds on the final morning of Leg 4
The High Kings to perform at The JPT on September 9
The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien.
Ticket Giveaway: Cary Morin Duo at Jamestown Arts Center Friday May 12
Newport Live concert at Jamestown Arts Center to be held Friday May 12
