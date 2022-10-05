Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 4 at 5 pm.



During the interview we introduce/re-introduce you to Stephanie, hear about her time on the School Committee, what she thinks about school regionalization, and much more.



The candidates running for the seven seats on Newport School Committee are Louisa Boatwright, Rebecca Bolan, James Dring, Sandra Flowers, Robert Leary, Kendra Wilson Muenter, Robert Power, and Stephanie Winslow.