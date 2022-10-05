Stephanie Smyth, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 3 at 4 pm.



In our conversation, you get to know more about Stephanie, learn about her priorities and platform, and hear what she thinks about the Charter Review recommendations, school regionalization, and more.



The candidates running for one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large are Mark Aramli, Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Kathleen Jessup, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Stephanie Smyth, and Eames Yates, Jr.



There is no race in Ward 1, Ward 2, or Ward 3, as Angela McCalla, Charlie Holder, and David Carlin are running unopposed.