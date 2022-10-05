Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 4 at 1 pm.



During this interview we introduce/re-introduce you to Sandra Flowers, chat about challenges with the school committee, school regionalization, and more.



The candidates running for the seven seats on Newport School Committee are Louisa Boatwright, Rebecca Bolan, James Dring, Sandra Flowers, Robert Leary, Kendra Wilson Muenter, Robert Power, and Stephanie Winslow.