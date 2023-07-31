Jul 31 • 48M

Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1, chats with What'sUpNewp

Plus: Recap and photo galleries from the 2023 Newport Folk Festival

 
0:00
-47:41
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with What'sUpNewp to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Ryan Belmore
From the award-winning team behind What'sUpNewp, WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With What'sUpNewp brings you interesting and exciting conversations from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments

Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island's Congressional District 1, will join What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 31, 2023, at noon.

During the interview, we learn more about Sandra, find out why she's running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What'sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 3 – Billy, Lana, Folk Family, and Muppets

2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 3 – Billy, Lana, Folk Family, and Muppets

Final day of legendary music festival is in the books

Gerry Goldstein: Fur, feathers, squeals, hogged some of White House spotlight

The reasons Donald Trump is abhorred here at Shalom Acres, our little hobby farm in Greenville, are too many to be counted, but among them is the fact that he was one of few American presidents to keep no critters in the White House.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1

During the interview, we learn more about Sandra, find out why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.

WUN-ON-ONE: What Governor McKee’s Learn365RI Initiative means for Newport

Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp on Tuesday to discuss Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact and what it means for Newport.

Obituary: Susan Ann Nunes

October 22, 1947 – July 26, 2023

Obituary: F. Lynn Bailey

September 09, 1938 – July 29, 2023

2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 2: Diverse lineup shines bright at Fort Adams

Something old, something new, something borrowed and some blues

2023 Newport Folk Festival: James Taylor makes surprise appearance on Day 1

Hot weather and hot music make the scene

Happening This Week

12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5

Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.

Chateau-sur-Mer to debut new audio tour

When Chateau-sur-Mer opens for tours starting July 31, visitors will be guided by an audio tour for the first time.

Beyoncé returns to Gillette Stadium on August 1

As the venue prepares for Beyoncé, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the shows of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.

Public being invited to a free performance by the R.I. Philharmonic at Roger Williams Park on August 2

Food trucks and free parking are among the highlights of the Summer Pops concert at the Temple to Music

The Rhode Island Black Heritage Society will commemorate Emancipation Day on August 5 at God’s Little Acre

God’s Little Acre, on Farewell Street, contains the oldest and largest surviving collection of burial markers of enslaved and free persons of African heritage, dating back to 17th-century America.

Open Studios and Drive-By Art return to Conanicut Island on August 6

The annual one-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island

Historic Victory Celebration: 11th Hour Racing Team returns home

The team welcomes all fans to the 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party at 5pm, August 4, at The Great Friends Meeting House in Newport, Rhode Island

RI high school students to perform at the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival

The students will perform on all three days of the festival in jazz combos under the direction of the 2023 RIMEA All-State Jazz Ensemble Director Dino Govoni. 

Share