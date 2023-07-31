Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1, chats with What'sUpNewp

Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island's Congressional District 1, will join What'sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 31, 2023, at noon.

During the interview, we learn more about Sandra, find out why she's running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.

A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

What'sUpNewp has invited every candidate to join us for a WUN-ON-ONE interview. Visit WhatsUpNewp.com for our full special election coverage.

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Final day of legendary music festival is in the books

The reasons Donald Trump is abhorred here at Shalom Acres, our little hobby farm in Greenville, are too many to be counted, but among them is the fact that he was one of few American presidents to keep no critters in the White House.

During the interview, we learn more about Sandra, find out why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.

Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp on Tuesday to discuss Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact and what it means for Newport.

October 22, 1947 – July 26, 2023

September 09, 1938 – July 29, 2023

Something old, something new, something borrowed and some blues

Hot weather and hot music make the scene

Happening This Week

Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.

When Chateau-sur-Mer opens for tours starting July 31, visitors will be guided by an audio tour for the first time.

As the venue prepares for Beyoncé, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the shows of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.

Food trucks and free parking are among the highlights of the Summer Pops concert at the Temple to Music

God’s Little Acre, on Farewell Street, contains the oldest and largest surviving collection of burial markers of enslaved and free persons of African heritage, dating back to 17th-century America.

The annual one-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island

The team welcomes all fans to the 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party at 5pm, August 4, at The Great Friends Meeting House in Newport, Rhode Island

The students will perform on all three days of the festival in jazz combos under the direction of the 2023 RIMEA All-State Jazz Ensemble Director Dino Govoni.