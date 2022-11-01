Nov 1 • 35M
Sabina Matos, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor
Sabina Matos, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, November 1 at 11 am.
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Episode details
Comments
Sabina Matos, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, November 1 at 11 am.
These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.