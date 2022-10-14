Oct 14 • 34M
Peter Neronha, candidate for Attorney General
Peter Neronha, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Friday, October 14 at 10:30 am.
During this interview, we introduce/re-introduce you to Neronha, and chat about his recent work, his priorities, and more.