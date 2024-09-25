Newport School Superintendent discusses enrollment decline, staffing, school construction

Newport Public Schools are grappling with declining enrollment and staffing challenges as the new academic year enters its fourth week, Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain reported during a conversation with What'sUpNewp on Wednesday, September 25.

Enrollment is down compared to projections, with about 70 fewer students than anticipated. This continues a downward trend seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"We have to do a lot of analysis on [the enrollment decline] because that does impact two things. First and foremost, it impacts how we staff the schools, and secondly, it impacts funding," Jermain said.

The superintendent cited several factors contributing to lower enrollment, including a significant drop in the local birth rate and housing challenges for families in Newport.

"The zero to six year olds in our community are almost half of what they used to be," Jermain noted.

Staffing remains an ongoing issue, with several positions still unfilled across the district. Pell Elementary has two open positions, Thompson Middle School is finalizing one position, and Rogers High School has recently made an offer to a potential new teacher.

Jermain expressed hope that all positions would be filled within the next week or two.

The district is also focusing on improving attendance rates, which are currently about 5% lower than the same period last year across all schools.

"We really do need to keep that a priority and make that a priority," Jermain said.

To address this, the district has implemented new initiatives, including a restorative justice position at Rogers High School aimed at engaging students and improving school culture.

Construction on the new Rogers High School building is progressing on schedule for a September 2025 opening. Student tours of the site are beginning, with groups of eight to 12 students visiting every Thursday.

"The brick, the glass, everything on the outside should be finished by the beginning of December or mid-December," Jermain reported.

However, the project still faces a funding gap of approximately $2.5 million to $3 million, which the district is working to address.

The superintendent also discussed the district's approach to multilingual learners (MLLs), a growing population in Newport schools. The district recently restored an MLL coach position at the elementary level due to student enrollment shifts.

"We try to get into those classes early and immerse our children with English-speaking peers," Jermain explained.

Looking ahead, the district is considering moving fifth grade back to Pell Elementary and making Thompson Middle School a sixth through eighth-grade institution. This potential change is still in preliminary discussions and would require school committee approval.

Jermain also addressed the ongoing labor dispute with teachers, noting that while instruction continues normally during school hours, teachers are not attending open houses.

"We're still waiting for arbitration dates," Jermain said. "We have not received that back."

Despite these challenges, Jermain emphasized the district's commitment to providing quality education and supporting students.

"We all are in this for the right reasons, for students' education, and we want to do our best at all times," she said.

The superintendent will join What'sUpNewp next on Oct. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Diving Deeper

Newport School District Explores Moving 5th Grade Back to Elementary

Newport School District is considering a shift that would move 5th grade students back to Pell Elementary School, potentially transforming Thompson Middle School into a 6-8 grade facility. This idea comes as the district addresses declining enrollment and space usage issues.

Jermain shared these early-stage plans during the chat. She stressed that the concept needs more analysis and isn't set in stone yet.

"We're planning to take a closer look because we'd like to eventually move 5th grade back to Pell if possible," Jermain said. "Of course, this needs school committee approval. We've been talking about keeping 5th grade at the elementary level and making Thompson a 6-8 school."

Jermain pointed out that Pell Elementary currently has some empty rooms and houses certain district offices.

"We need to start by analyzing the space and looking at enrollment projections. If we're going to make any changes, we need to put together a solid plan," she explained.

The district is also thinking about moving some administrative offices to Thompson Middle School. This could give the Human Resources department and the superintendent's office, which is currently in a temporary building, a permanent home.

"The number of zero to six-year-olds in our community has dropped by almost half," Jermain noted.

She expects to have a clearer picture of the space utilization plan within the next two to three months. Any changes would need the school committee's green light.

"At the end of the day, we need to ask: What's the best place and space for our students and their learning?" Jermain emphasized.

New Rogers High School Construction on Track for 2025 Opening

The new Rogers High School is on track to open its doors in September 2025. Jermain reports that construction is moving along as planned.

By December, the building's exterior should be finished. Inside, work is underway, and the team is in the process of choosing furniture.

Jermain announced, "We're kicking off student tours on Thursdays at 8:30. Parents, please note that Rogers High School students need a permission slip to join."

Staff members have already started exploring the new facility. The brick and glass exterior is almost complete, and the focus has shifted to the interior work.

As the project enters its final stages, a meeting to select furniture is set for September 26.

Jermain pointed out that when the new Pell Elementary School opened, they saw an increase in enrollment. "New school buildings really do make an impact," she said.

The superintendent also mentioned ongoing utility work related to the project. In mid-October, they'll be installing utility lines from Old Fort Road. This will require some changes to campus fencing and student routes during school days.

An electrical switchover is scheduled for the weekend of September 29. Work is expected to start around 8 p.m. Friday and wrap up by 4 a.m. Saturday. The team has notified neighbors and informed the city about the planned work.

Jermain addressed concerns about two career and technical education programs: automotive and cosmetology.

The automotive program has found a temporary home at Navy base facilities, with a tentative schedule in place. However, they're still looking for a solid location for the cosmetology program for the 2025-26 school year.

"We're aiming to have some good news about the cosmetology program's future home by the start of 2025," Jermain said.

The superintendent acknowledged community support for bringing both programs back to the Newport campus, stating, "I'm in favor of that, and I think many in the community feel the same way."