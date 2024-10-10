Newport School Committee candidate James Dring touts ‘common sense’ approach to decision-making

James Dring, seeking his third term on the Newport School Committee, is positioning himself as a voice of reason and fiscal responsibility as the district faces declining enrollment and budget constraints.

In an interview with What’sUpNewp on Thursday, October 10, Dring highlighted his support for school regionalization with Middletown, a stance he says sets him apart from other committee members.

“I was the only person on the school committee, the only one who was in favor of regionalization,” Dring said, referring to a previous proposal. “Now everybody is.”

Dring argues that declining enrollment – projected to drop by 400 students over the next decade – makes regionalization increasingly necessary. He predicts the state may eventually mandate consolidation if local officials don’t act.

“The only way it’s going to happen, truthfully, is exactly what you just said. The state’s going to step in and say, you guys have to do this,” Dring told interviewer Ryan Belmore.

The candidate also expressed strong support for banning cell phones in schools, a policy currently under consideration.

“I’m in favor of taking the cell phones away. My kids aren’t going to talk to me for probably six months, but I think it’s the way to go,” Dring said.

He cited the difficulty teachers face in policing phone use and the potential benefits of increased student engagement.

Dring emphasized the need to resolve the ongoing dispute between the teachers’ union and administration, which he says must end for the district to move forward.

“Both sides need to sit down and you need to give a little. You can’t, we’re not going to solve this if everybody just says, nope, we’re not going to negotiate, we’re not going to give an inch,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dring warned of a looming “fiscal cliff” as state aid decreases with enrollment. He called for a more realistic approach to budget negotiations with the city council.

“There’s going to be a lot of pain to go around in this next budget,” Dring said. “That’s just a reality.”

The candidate also expressed concern about plans to move automotive and cosmetology programs out of the new Rogers High School building, arguing it could further reduce enrollment and state funding.

“We should not be building a new school for the high school and cutting programmes,” Dring said. “I’m going to, in my next term, do everything I can to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”

Dring, who has three daughters, including two currently at Rogers High School, said his perspective as both a parent and taxpayer informs his decision-making.

“I bring common sense to the table. If something makes sense, I vote for it. If something doesn’t make sense, I’ll vote against it,” he said.

The candidate urged voters to support him in the Nov. 5 election, emphasizing his level-headed approach and commitment to improving Newport’s schools.

“I don’t bring in, like, a national ideology to the school committee. I just bring up common sense from a local resident who wants to make the schools the best that they can be,” Dring said.

Early voting for the November 5 General Election begins Oct. 16. Voters can find sample ballots and polling information at vote.ri.gov.

Watch The Conversation