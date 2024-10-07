Newport School Committee candidate Dr. Robert B. Power emphasizes need for auto tech and cosmetology at Rogers High School

Dr. Robert B. Power, a candidate for Newport School Committee, is making the inclusion of vocational programs at the new Rogers High School a central issue in his campaign.

Power, who has a doctorate in school administration and has served as superintendent in three Rhode Island school districts, says he entered the race primarily to advocate for the auto tech and cosmetology programs.

"What got me to get into the race was the fact that in the Rogers High School project, they have engineered out or not put in auto tech and cosmetology," Power said during an interview with What'sUpNewp on Monday, October 7. "And I think those are extremely important programs."

The candidate expressed concern that these programs, which he describes as "the highest subscribed programs" at the career and tech center, were cut from the new high school plans.

Power believes the estimated $6 million cost to include these programs is feasible for Newport. He suggests using part of a proposed $98 million bond, if passed by voters, to complete the high school project properly.

"I think that Newport can find the $6 million," Power said. "There's a pile of dirt there that's going to have to get moved. That doesn't have to be moved tomorrow."

The candidate emphasized the importance of finishing the high school project in a way that includes all necessary programs. He argues that cutting programs for students is "the wrong direction" for the school system.

Power also addressed broader educational issues facing Newport, including test scores and declining enrollment.

On test scores, he cautioned against judging education solely on these metrics, noting that socioeconomic factors play a significant role. He also highlighted the challenge of student mobility in Newport, where many students don't remain in the system from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Regarding declining enrollment, Power acknowledged it's a concern but pointed out that some Rhode Island districts with similar or smaller student populations maintain their own high schools.

"Initially I was thinking, the way our numbers are going, that really forces our hand in regionalization," Power said. "And then I start saying to myself, you know, because Middletown's building what they're building and we're building what we're building, and you've got a couple of districts in this state that you could make an argument that are smaller than Newport by far at this point, and they have not regionalized per se."

If elected, Power says he would focus on improving relationships between the school committee and city council, as well as between teachers and the district administration.

"Those are two things that really need to be on point, and there's ways to get to those," he said. "And it has to do a lot with dialogue and it has to do with relationships."

Power, who has lived in Newport for many years, emphasized his commitment to the local school system regardless of the election outcome. He noted his involvement in raising funds for local schools and his 30-year tenure on the education foundation.

"I will stay involved in the schools whether I get elected or not," Power said. "My heart and soul is supporting the kids here and making sure that the school system here is as good as it can be."

Newport voters will decide on school committee members in the general election on Nov. 5, with early voting starting Oct. 16.