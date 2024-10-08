Newport City Council to discuss seasonal rentals, bond impact at City Council Meeting on Oct. 9

Newport’s City Council is set to convene at Pell Elementary School on Wednesday, October 9, at 6:30 p.m. for its regular meeting, temporarily relocating due to ongoing elevator maintenance issues at City Hall.

Mayor Xaykham Khamsyvoravong views the change of venue as an opportunity to bring city government closer to residents. “We are embracing the opportunity we have to take our city council on the road into the neighborhoods,” he said during an Ask The Mayor conversation with What’sUpNewp on Tuesday, October 8.

The agenda includes several key items, notably a discussion on seasonal rentals and their impact on Newport’s housing stock. Councilor Lima initiated this conversation, prompting a closer look at properties used for short-term stays.

“We’re not talking about those Gilded Age mansions down on Bellevue Avenue that were built for that purpose. We’re talking about middle-class family homes in Newport neighborhoods,” Khamsyvoravong explained, highlighting concerns about vacant properties and their effect on local communities.

The council will also review a memorandum from the city manager regarding a proposed bond measure. This document outlines the fiscal impact and specific projects to be funded, addressing resident concerns about lack of information.

“I hear consistently from residents that they’ve not received enough information about what is in the bond,” Khamsyvoravong noted. “This is the council’s opportunity to be hearing that directly from the city staff.”

The bond aims to leverage federal resources for various city improvements, including Cliff Walk repairs, Easton’s Beach resilience, and downtown enhancements. The mayor emphasized the potential for matching funds, stating, “Oftentimes that is a four to one match that we receive.”

In addition, the council will consider appointments to several boards and commissions, including the Historic District Commission and the Board of Canvassers. Khamsyvoravong encouraged public participation in these roles, saying, “Our boards and commissions in the city are really the entities that do a tremendous amount of work ensuring that the city has constant guidance.”

While the meeting cannot be live-streamed due to the location change, a video recording is expected to be available on the city’s website the following day.

The mayor urged continued public engagement despite the temporary relocation. “We are sorry that these can’t be live streamed right now with the location challenges that we’re having, but please engage,” he said. “We really value it when residents attend, when they take the opportunity to speak on items.”

Residents can find the full meeting agenda and related documents on the City of Newport’s website. The council encourages public attendance and participation in the discussions that will shape various aspects of city policy and development.

Watch The Conversation