Molly Kapstein Cote aims to bring fresh perspective, problem-solving approach to Newport School Committee

Molly Kapstein Cote, a candidate for Newport School Committee, is positioning herself as a problem-solver with a fresh perspective on the city's educational challenges.

In an interview with What'sUpNewp on Monday, September 30, Cote outlined her vision for Newport's public schools, emphasizing the need for improved communication and a data-driven approach to student success.

Cote, who moved to Newport five years ago, brings a background in law and higher education to her campaign. She currently serves as the chief policy officer for the state's commissioner on higher education.

"I'm very data driven, I'm very results driven," Cote said, describing her approach to policy-making. "I think what it's going to take to get there in a perfect world, I think, and again, I'm open to anything that is going to get our students the most resources, the best education, and result in the most student success."

Cote highlighted the importance of defining clear roles for each school in the district and setting specific, measurable goals. She pointed to reading and math as critical areas needing improvement.

"Newport is terribly behind the curve in these two subjects," Cote said. "And in order to graduate students who can successfully follow a career path, they need those skills."

The candidate also stressed the need to strengthen partnerships with local resources and explore additional funding opportunities, including state grants and private partnerships.

Despite acknowledging challenges, Cote expressed optimism about the current state of Newport's public schools. "I actually think that we're at a much better place than people realize," she said, noting the strong community support for the schools.

Cote emphasized the importance of addressing the unique needs of every student, particularly in light of the district's diverse population. "We have a 40% Latino population in our school system now," she said. "Some people think that's a challenge. I think it's an incredible opportunity."

If elected, Cote aims to improve communication between the school committee and the city council, particularly regarding budget matters. She stressed the importance of presenting realistic budgets and being accountable for results.

"We need to be able to go to the city council, have a good relationship with them, be able to talk with them," Cote said. "And if we're asking for money, present a budget that's realistic with what we would plan to do with it, and then be accountable for following through and attaining those goals and returning deliverables."

Cote's campaign has received positive feedback from various stakeholders, including educators, parents, and employers. She emphasized her willingness to listen to diverse perspectives and work collaboratively to find solutions.

"I just want to gather as much information as I can and join a team where we can do the best we can do for our community and for our students," Cote said.

The candidate expressed confidence in Newport's potential to become a system of excellence, noting that the district's post-secondary attainment rates are not far from the state average.

"We have a little way to go in Newport, but it's a realistic distance," Cote said. "And if we kind of focus on that in some way, I think that's going to be the string that kind of pulls students to success, from Pell to Thompson to Rogers to their future."

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5, with early voting beginning in mid-October. Cote encouraged voters to reach out to her with questions or concerns, stating she is "happy to talk to anyone" about her vision for Newport's schools.

Cote's email address isvoteformollykc@gmail.com.

