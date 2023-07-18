Jul 18 • 47M

Mayor Xay sits down with What'sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation

Plus: The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp and a roundup of all that's happening in Newport this week and weekend.

 
City of Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 4:30 pm.

During the wide-ranging forty-seven-minute conversation, we discuss the resignation of Newport’s Election Administrator, construction and soil at Rogers High School, the search for a new City Manager, and much more.

Watch our conversation below or listen to the audio of our discussion above.

