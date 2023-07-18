Mayor Xay sits down with What'sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation
Plus: The latest headlines from What'sUpNewp and a roundup of all that's happening in Newport this week and weekend.
City of Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 4:30 pm.
During the wide-ranging forty-seven-minute conversation, we discuss the resignation of Newport’s Election Administrator, construction and soil at Rogers High School, the search for a new City Manager, and much more.
Watch our conversation below or listen to the audio of our discussion above.
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Up Interview: Dan Blakeslee, playing Newport Folk Sunday, July 30
Popular singer-songwriter kicking off the festivities on the Fort Stage
RIDOH recommends closing Sandy Point Beach, Third Beach, Peabody’s Beach due to high bacteria levels
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.
Jamestown police investigating Matos campaign for alleged signature fraud
The Jamestown Police Department is investigating potentially fake signatures submitted by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ campaign in the 1st Congressional District race.
Portsmouth Historical Society to host lecture on William Ellery Channing
On Sunday, August 6, at 1 PM, Rev. William Zelazny, minister at the historic Channing Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church in Newport, will talk about Channing life and philosophy at the Portsmouth Historical Society headquarters, in the very church whose congregation Channing inspired for so long.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Corndog
“Meet Corndog, a special senior guy! Corndog is an independent gentleman, but still enjoys spending time around his people”
Hundreds of New England officers honor one of their own: 19-year-old who died in car chase
A 19-year-old Vermont police officer who died in a head-on collision with a burglary suspect she was pursuing was remembered Tuesday as a young woman who was passionate about law enforcement and public service and was devoted to her family.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Stephanie Beauté, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 11 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
What’s Up in Newport Today: Tuesday, July 18
Coming Up Today: A conversation with Mayor Xay, Clueless at The JPT, Family Night Concert Series, Music On The Lawn, & more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Richard L. Dagrosa, CDR U.S.N. Ret.
March 30, 1942 – July 14, 2023
John M. Heffron
September 21, 1937 – July 13, 2023
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 17 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
Cult classics returning to the big screen at The JPT
Don’t miss Clueless with live music by Chase Ceglie and The Firehouse Band on Tuesday night!
DEM will provide an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School during a special Newport City Council meeting on July 19
Update from R.I. Department of Environmental Management expected on July 19
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at noon.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1 pm.
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Steamboats on Narragansett Bay and the Sakonnet River’
Jim Garman to give lecture at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum on July 20th
Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown
One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show
Umbrella Sky Newport at Brick Market to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Providence Drum Troupe Saturday, July 22
International art installation is already a big hit in Newport