Mayor Xay sits down with What'sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation

City of Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 4:30 pm.

During the wide-ranging forty-seven-minute conversation, we discuss the resignation of Newport’s Election Administrator, construction and soil at Rogers High School, the search for a new City Manager, and much more.

Watch our conversation below or listen to the audio of our discussion above.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular singer-songwriter kicking off the festivities on the Fort Stage

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.

The Jamestown Police Department is investigating potentially fake signatures submitted by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ campaign in the 1st Congressional District race.

On Sunday, August 6, at 1 PM, Rev. William Zelazny, minister at the historic Channing Memorial Unitarian Universalist Church in Newport, will talk about Channing life and philosophy at the Portsmouth Historical Society headquarters, in the very church whose congregation Channing inspired for so long.

“Meet Corndog, a special senior guy! Corndog is an independent gentleman, but still enjoys spending time around his people”

A 19-year-old Vermont police officer who died in a head-on collision with a burglary suspect she was pursuing was remembered Tuesday as a young woman who was passionate about law enforcement and public service and was devoted to her family.

Stephanie Beauté, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 11 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Coming Up Today: A conversation with Mayor Xay, Clueless at The JPT, Family Night Concert Series, Music On The Lawn, & more.

Recent Local Obituaries

March 30, 1942 – July 14, 2023

September 21, 1937 – July 13, 2023

Popular What’sUpNewp Stories Right Now

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

City of Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, July 18, at 4:30 pm.

Don’t miss Clueless with live music by Chase Ceglie and The Firehouse Band on Tuesday night!

Update from R.I. Department of Environmental Management expected on July 19

Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.

Stephanie Beauté, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 11 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at noon.

Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1 pm.

Jim Garman to give lecture at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum on July 20th

One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show

International art installation is already a big hit in Newport