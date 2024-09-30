Matt Grant aims to bring fresh perspective, transparency, and civility to Newport City Council

Matt Grant, a candidate for Newport City Council's Ward 2 seat, is focusing his campaign on restoring civility in local politics, addressing housing affordability, and improving environmental resilience.

Grant, a software engineer for Peloton and supporter of his wife's local business, Bellevue Boards, shared his vision for Newport during an interview with What'sUpNewp on Monday, September 30.

"I wanted to get more active in my local community," Grant said, explaining his decision to run for city council. He emphasized the importance of demonstrating "what positive, effective leadership can look like" and fostering civil discourse among council members.

Housing affordability emerged as a top concern for Ward 2 residents, according to Grant. "We're currently renters. Would love to be able to buy in Newport and plant down some permanent roots. With the affordability crisis that we have right now, it's looking like more of a dream than a reality," he said.

Grant expressed disappointment that a recent resolution for a moratorium on short-term rentals in business districts did not pass. He stated, "I just don't see the advantage for the public of having any more of them."

Environmental resilience is another key priority for Grant. He highlighted the need for a proactive approach to challenges like increased storm intensity and frequency. "Ward 2 also has Easton's Beach and Easton's Pond. That's a huge focus of mine," Grant said, noting the erosion of Easton's Beach at a rate of 1.5 feet per year.

Grant also addressed the relationship between the city council and school committee, calling for more constructive interactions. "What I do want to bring to the council in the Ward 2 seat would just be that willingness to sit down and talk things out in a forum or format that is not the city council meeting," he said.

On the topic of transparency, Grant criticized the council's handling of the city manager search process and the Easton's Beach carousel issue. He advocated for a more forward-thinking approach to infrastructure challenges, stating, "We need to make sure that we're thinking forward and protecting that water supply as best we can."

Grant expressed support for term limits and a permanent charter review commission. He also emphasized the importance of including small businesses in discussions about tourism and economic development.

The candidate is actively campaigning, with a weekly canvassing schedule posted on his Instagram page. He encouraged voters to attend upcoming events, including a Ward 2 candidate conversation hosted by the Top of the Hill Association on Oct. 21 at the Newport Public Library.

Grant's opponent in the Ward 2 race is Lynn Underwood Ceglie, who previously held the seat and is now running again after serving as an At-Large councilor. The current Ward 2 representative, Charlie Holder, is seeking an At-Large seat in this election.

Newport residents can visit mattfornewport.com to determine if they live in Ward 2 and learn more about Grant's campaign.

Early voting for the general election begins on October 16, with Election Day set for Tuesday, November 5.

Watch The Conversation