Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Lynn Underwood Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 6 at 11 am.

During this interview we introduce/re-introduce you to Lynn, speak about her time on the council, hear about her priorities, dive into the school regionalization conversation, and more.

Ceglie is one of seven candidates seeking one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large.

Follow our election coverage here – https://whatsupnewp.com/category/politics/election-2022/