Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee (Oct. 7)

Ryan Belmore
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Friday, October 7 at 9:30 am.

During this interview we introduce/re-introduce you to Louisa, talk about what she believes the priorities are for Newport School Committee, discuss school regionalization, and more.

Boatwright is one of eight candidates seeking one of the seven seats on school committee.

Follow our election coverage here – https://whatsupnewp.com/category/politics/election-2022/