Lou DiPalma, candidate for Senate District 12

Lou DiPalma, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 12, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 17 at 10 am.

During this interview, we introduce/re-introduce you to Senator DiPalma, talk about District 12 and what he believes the challenges and priorities are, hear why he supports the Regional School District question, and much more.

Have a question for the candidate? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Watch the conversation below.