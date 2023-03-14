Listen: Newport Mayor Xay and Gabe Amo, Special Assistant to President Biden, sit down for a conversation

On Saturday, March 11, at 8 am, Newport Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong sat down in the Mayor's Office at City Hall with Gabe Amo, Special Assistant to President Biden and Deputy Director of The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, for a conversation.

Amo, a native of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, serves as President Biden’s primary liaison to local elected officials. Previously, he worked on the Biden-Harris transition team and on the Biden-Harris presidential campaign as the National States Strategy and Program Advisor.

Earlier in his career, he was the Senior Advisor for then-Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo’s re-election campaign and worked as Director of Public Engagement and Community Affairs in the Office of the Governor.

The conversation between Mayor Xay and Amo touched base on housing, infrastructure, and several other issues affecting Newport.

Cheryl Hatch, the Newport Bureau Reporter for The Public's Radio, and Ryan Belmore, Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp, were on hand for the conversation between the two officials as they caught up for approximately 30 minutes while providing the rest of us with some insight on what it is each of them does on a day to day basis.