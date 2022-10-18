Oct 18 • 35M
Linda Ujifusa, candidate for Senate District 11
Linda Ujifusa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 11, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 1 pm.
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.