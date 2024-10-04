Kendra Wilson Muenter seeks re-election to Newport School Committee

Kendra Wilson Muenter is running for re-election to the Newport School Committee, citing a desire to see through changes and implement new strategic plans.

Muenter, who is wrapping up her first term and currently serves as vice chair, said during a What'sUpNewp interview on Thursday, October 3 that the role has been "challenging" and "rewarding" but also more time-consuming than expected.

"How much work is involved," Muenter said when asked about the biggest surprise of serving. "I mean, I don't think it's really. It's the job of you get out what you put in and you can do the bare minimum, which is fine if that's what you can do. But I'm one who goes all in."

In addition to her vice chair duties, Muenter co-chairs the health and wellness committee and serves on the school building committee. She said preparing for meetings often takes up entire weekends.

Muenter highlighted the new health and wellness policy as one of her proudest accomplishments. The policy, which took about four months to write, received accolades from the Rhode Island Healthy Schools Coalition.

"We got great accolades for it," Muenter said. "We were told that it would now be the gold standard in the state for a health and wellness policy."

Looking ahead, Muenter said the biggest challenge facing the district is the "fiscal cliff" caused by the end of federal ESSER funds. She said the committee will need to examine spending and look for new revenue sources.

The ongoing construction of the new Rogers High School remains a major focus. Muenter, who serves on the building committee, said the project is about 60% complete and "looks amazing." She emphasized the importance of finishing the project, noting the district has over 55% reimbursement on the line from the state.

"We would be ridiculous. We would. It would not be. It would be irresponsible to the taxpayers of Newport to do anything that puts that in jeopardy," Muenter said.

Muenter expressed support for upcoming bond measures on the Newport ballot, including potential additional funding for Rogers High School if needed.

When asked what voters should consider when choosing school committee candidates, Muenter emphasized the importance of doing homework and selecting people willing to put in the work.

"You want the people who are going to do the work, who are going to show up, who are ready to roll up their sleeves and know that some nights are going to be sitting in 4 hours worth of meetings," she said.

Muenter highlighted her experience as a parent with a child in the district, giving her insight into all Newport schools. She also pointed to her work in the sailing industry, which she said has given her experience working with people from diverse backgrounds.

"I like to think I'm easy to get along with. I tend to not overreact. I like to sit back and kind of take everything in before I make a decision," Muenter said.

She encouraged greater community involvement in the schools, noting opportunities like the health and wellness committee which meets quarterly.

Muenter emphasized the importance of local elections, saying decisions made by the school committee and city council have a more immediate impact on residents' daily lives than federal elections.

"I think I would just like everyone to know that while the federal election is extremely important this year, what happens at the local level, your city council, your town council, your school committee, is really what's going to impact your life every day," she said.

The General Election will be held on November 5, with early voting beginning October 16. Muenter is listed as number eight on the ballot.

Watch The Conversation