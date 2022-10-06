Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 6 at 2 pm.

During this interview we introduce/re-introduce you to Kate, speak about her background and what makes her unique among the candidates, hear what she thinks the priorities for City Council should be, talk about school regionalization, and much more.

Jessup is one of seven candidates seeking one of the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large.

Follow our election coverage here – https://whatsupnewp.com/category/politics/election-2022/