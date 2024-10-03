Jeanne Marie Napolitano seeks re-election to Newport City Council, cites experience and dedication

Jeanne Marie Napolitano, seeking reelection to the Newport City Council At-Large, highlighted affordable housing, traffic management, and regional cooperation as key priorities in a interview with What'sUpNewp on Thursday, October 3.

Napolitano, who has served on the council from 1991-1995 and from 2000 to present, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts with neighboring communities to address pressing issues facing Newport.

"I think we ought to do it more than just the schools. We need to do it for the businesses. We need to do it for transportation," Napolitano said, referring to potential partnerships with Middletown and Portsmouth.

The veteran councilor pointed to housing as a critical challenge, noting Newport's limited space for new development. "If you look at Newport, we're essentially built out," she said, adding that infrastructure costs in the north end pose significant barriers to expansion.

Napolitano stressed the importance of working with neighboring towns to increase affordable housing options. "We need to be able to offer, particularly our younger citizens, a place to establish themselves," she said, advocating for more transitional housing opportunities.

Traffic management, especially during large events, emerged as another focal point. Napolitano praised the success of transportation strategies employed during the U.S. Senior Open.

"They were running like clockwork. They had buses, they parked granite over at Newport grand or highlight, whatever you want to call it," she said, contrasting this with complaints received during other festivals.

The councilor mentioned ongoing efforts with fellow council member Ceglie to explore alternative parking areas and improve event logistics.

Reflecting on her tenure, Napolitano cited the redevelopment of Newport Heights as one of her proudest accomplishments. "We reduced crime there by over 60% within the first couple years, it was amazing, the transformation to the neighbourhood," she said.

Looking ahead, Napolitano expressed a desire to focus on housing issues and foster greater cooperation with neighboring communities. She also emphasized the need to diversify Newport's economy beyond tourism.

"My initial thought on the north end was to jump off on technology, blue and green, and give the kids the kinds of education they need to participate and year round benefit paying jobs," Napolitano said.

The councilor acknowledged the challenges facing Newport, including climate resilience and infrastructure needs. "Newport is facing a resiliency problem, a water problem, where neighbourhoods become inundated in water," she noted.

Napolitano defended her recent vote change regarding short-term rentals in certain business zones, citing legal concerns. "Every single attorney and I talked to four of them all said the same thing, you're headed for a lawsuit," she explained.

As the election approaches, Napolitano touted her experience and commitment to constituent communication. "I make sure that I get back to everybody, whether I agree with them or not," she said.

The Rhode Island General Election will take place on November 5, with early voting beginning October 16. Napolitano encouraged voters to support her reelection bid, noting, "I'm lucky number seven."

Watch The Conversation