James L. Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer

Ryan Belmore
From the award-winning team behind What's Up Newp, What's Up Podcast brings you interesting conversations and moments from Newport, Rhode Island & beyond.
James Lathrop, the Republican candidate for General Treasurer, a career financial professional, hopes to bring his experience to what is perhaps the chief financial office in state government. And that’s exactly what his campaign, saying that what’s needed in the office is a professional financier, instead of a “career politician.”

Lathrop’s opponent is former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, a Democrat, who is campaigning on his record of handling a difficult financial situation in Central Falls.

Lathrop joined a What’sUpNewp videocast on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. 

Lathrop is a certified public accountant who operated his own firm before serving several communities as finance directors, including Hopkinton, Portsmouth, North Kingstown, and Westerly’s School Department. He has also served as Portsmouth Deputy Town Administrator and New Shoreham Town Manager. 