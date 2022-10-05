James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee (Oct. 5, 2022)

James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, October 5 at 6 pm.

During this interview we introduce/re-introduce you to James, chat about his platform and priorities, hear about why he supports the Regional School District, and more.

The candidates running for the seven seats on Newport School Committee are Louisa Boatwright, Rebecca Bolan, James Dring, Sandra Flowers, Robert Leary, Kendra Wilson Muenter, Robert Power, and Stephanie Winslow.

If you'd like to watch the interview, you can do so here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2022/10/wun-on-one-a-conversation-with-james-dring-candidate-for-newport-school-committee%ef%bf%bc/